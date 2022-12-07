The Influence

Not Available

A mystery mini-series with a story that revolves around a promise that refuses to go away over time and characters who are faced with tough decisions to keep that promise. To keep their values, characters are at a critical juncture to act upon their promises. Lovers, played by Han Chae Young and Lee Byung Hun in this romantic mystery by Lee Jae Kyu tells a love story that transcends more than 100 years (1907-2010). It is made up of three parts, totaling to 60 minutes in the format of a digital movie and will be released online in March, 2010.