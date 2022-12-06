Not Available

The Innocence Project follows a group of bright and ambitious law students. Champion of the underdog and a brilliant teacher, Professor Jon Ford sets up The Innocence Project, peopled entirely by a hand-picked group of law students. His passion for his subject ignites something new and exciting in his students. They take on cases pro bono that nobody else wants to know about. Smart and with an infectious enthusiasm, Ford's team is made up of fresh-faced 19-year-old university students who choose to make a difference while still going through the serious business of growing up. Their job is part investigator, part lawyer - and all before they're out of full-time education. The Innocence Project is about the law - but not about lawyers and the police; it's about failures in the process and cracks in the system. It's about young people with fire in their bellies and a healthy disregard for authority.