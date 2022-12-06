The Inside

Not Available

With very little field experience, rookie F.B.I. Agent Rebecca Locke becomes part of a sinister and unsavory world when she is recruited to join the Bureau's Los Angeles Violent Crimes Unit as a profiler. A special division headed by Supervisory Special Agent Virgil Web Webster, the unit is devoted to investigating the darkest and most heinous crimes committed by human beings. Unbeknownst to Locke, the traumatic past that she has struggled to bury and keep hidden from others is the sole reason she has been recruited by Web, for what has long tormented Rebecca gives her a unique insight into crime. This is also the case for her new colleagues, whose histories and secrets are well known to Web. How far will Web push his agents to solve horrible crimes?