This seven-part series is based around a diverse group of young people whose lives become inextricably inter-linked. When they are all implicated in a bizarre incident, the outcome of which forces them to examine and explore the loves that are at the core of their own lives - and not just romantic love - but love of life, love of self, love for children and parents, love of God, love of art, love gone wrong, love lost and unrequited love