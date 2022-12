Not Available

Inspector Lynley (Nathaniel Parker) and Sergeant Havers (Sharon Small), are Elizabeth George's crime-cracking duo from opposite sides of the track. No detective is better suited to expose the secrets of the upper classes than Lynley, himself the eighth Earl of Asherton. And while Havers may not know her earl from her escargot, she knows how to dig for clues in places a bit too seedy for the well-manicured Lynley.