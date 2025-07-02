When 12-year-old genius Luke Ellis is kidnapped, he awakens at The Institute, a facility full of children who all got there the same way he did, and who are all possessed of unusual abilities. In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won’t last, as his story and Luke’s are destined to collide.
|Ben Barnes
|Tim Jamieson
|Mary-Louise Parker
|Ms. Sigsby
|Jason Diaz
|Tony
|Joe Freeman
|Hannah Galway
|Julian Richings
View Full Cast >