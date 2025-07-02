Not Available

  • Mystery
  • Sci-Fi & Fantasy

MGM+ Studios

When 12-year-old genius Luke Ellis is kidnapped, he awakens at The Institute, a facility full of children who all got there the same way he did, and who are all possessed of unusual abilities. In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won’t last, as his story and Luke’s are destined to collide.

Ben BarnesTim Jamieson
Mary-Louise ParkerMs. Sigsby
Jason DiazTony
Joe Freeman
Hannah Galway
Julian Richings

