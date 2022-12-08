Not Available

Hilary Devey is determined to get deserving young people a chance to land their ideal jobs and has persuaded some of Britain's most exciting companies to let her hijack their normal recruitment policy. Each episode of The Intern sees three young hopefuls being given a week's trial in the job of their dreams. The candidates don't know it, but Hilary has arranged for the week to be packed full of the biggest challenges. Based on real life situations, each scenario tests a particular skill or aptitude deemed crucial to being a success in the particular industry.