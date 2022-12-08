Not Available

Two people in a room. One wants the truth, the other wants to hide it. How do police get the truth from a suspect? They call in THE INTERROGATORS. Witness first-hand what goes on behind the closed doors of justice. Each episode of this gripping series reveals a real-life psychological thriller as seasoned interrogators relive the most intense interrogations of their careers. Through a combination of authentic interrogation footage and exclusive interviews, our interrogators take viewers step-by-step through these conversations, critical moment by critical moment, highlighting the strategies behind the ups and downs of this battle of will and wit.