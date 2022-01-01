Not Available

The Irate Gamer is a YouTube personality portrayed by Chris Bores who is known for his series of ill-tempered video game reviews. His YouTube series has been frequently compared to Angry Video Game Nerd (AVGN, also known as James Rolfe), leading some fans of AVGN to proclaim Bores to be a ripoff, dislike all of his videos and leave an excess of hateful comments and parody response videos on his uploads. Chris Bores released his first Irate Gamer video on his YouTube channel[1] on April 28th, 2007, in which he played the Back to the Future video game for the original Nintendo Entertainment System. In the seven-and-a-half minute video, Bores combined clips from the movie with the gameplay, while he gave a relatively hostile overview of his playthrough. Many fans initially compared this video to the AVGN’s review of the same game uploaded nearly a year earlier, as Bores raised many of the same points Rolfe had made in his production. As of October 2012, the comments have been disabled on the video due to the controversy it caused. In July 2007, Bores launched the official website at irategamer.com[2], and later that year, launched two additional web series. In October 2007, Bores uploaded a Ghost Hunters-inspired video (shown below, left) in which he and a group of people explored the Patterson Tower[3], a supposedly haunted Ohio landmark. This video evolved into a supernatural exploration series called Haunted Investigators[4] in which Bores and friends visit local places known for being spooky. The next month, Bores launched Irate Gamer NEO[5], a show dedicated to reviewing modern games (shown below, right). In 2008, Bores further expanded his channel adding the series Irate the 80s[6] in which he reviews food, drinks and toys popular in the 1980s. In 2009, Bores began compiling a documentary style show called History of Video Games[7], chronicling the growth of both arcade and console games over the years. As of October 2012, there are five episodes of this show, reaching the release of the console Fairchild Channel F in 1976. In 2011, he began refilming the videos in high definition for a potential DVD release. Also in 2011, he launched a Facebook profile[8] for himself, where he has nearly 1500 friends and publishes updates publicly for people to follow.