Directed by Robert Chetwyn THE IRISH R.M. is based on the stories of Somerville & Ross and tells of monocled Major Sinclair Yeats, played by Peter Bowles. An English army officer who resigns his commission to become a Resident Magistrate in the West of Ireland, Major Yeates finds himself living in a ramshackle old manor house surrounded by local community's colourful inhabitants. Major Yeats struggles with his new position which turns out to be at the mercy of the Irish.