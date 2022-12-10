The Irresponsible Galaxy Tylor

Not Available

It is long after the United Planets has declined, and the Empire has been destroyed. People have scattered all over the galaxy and lead peaceful lives on various planets. Banjou Tylor works in garbage disposal above the atmosphere of one of these planets, when he comes across a robot ship and finds a girl frozen in ice within. Suddenly, forces that are after the girl begin to activate all throughout the galaxy, as it is revealed that the girl is actually Goza the 168th, the harbinger of the galaxy's doom.