Not Available

"The Island," based on the hit Channel 4 U.K. series of the same name, doesn't include any of the usual reality show trappings. There are no prizes. No eliminations. No winner. Internationally acclaimed adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls offers men from across the country the ultimate challenge: Can the average American man survive on a deserted island without the luxuries - or even the basics - of contemporary everyday life? "The Island" will leave 14 American men isolated on a deserted island committed to filming every moment themselves with only the clothes on their backs and minimal survival tools.