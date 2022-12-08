Not Available

Described as “Curb Your Enthusiasm” meets “Attack of the Show,” The Jace Hall Show follows the Gamer-meets-Hollywood cross-culture antics of host Jace (Jason Hall) – an avid gamer, accomplished TV and videogame producer and founder of HDFILMS. The weekly, short form online program fuses celebrities, videogames, internet culture and really lame humor, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the hottest game developers, actors, musicians, athletes and more.