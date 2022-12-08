Not Available

The Jace Hall Show

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Described as “Curb Your Enthusiasm” meets “Attack of the Show,” The Jace Hall Show follows the Gamer-meets-Hollywood cross-culture antics of host Jace (Jason Hall) – an avid gamer, accomplished TV and videogame producer and founder of HDFILMS. The weekly, short form online program fuses celebrities, videogames, internet culture and really lame humor, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the hottest game developers, actors, musicians, athletes and more.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images