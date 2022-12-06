The Jackie Thomas Show

Not Available

One of the best of the show-within-a-show series. Easily the most underrated series of all time. Most critics hated the show, probably because of their hatred for Tom and Roseanne Arnold. It is actually a brilliant parody of network television, the sitcom genre, and Tom and Roseanne's poke at themselves and how they are perceived. Jackie Thomas is a stand-up comic who rocketed to fame in his own show, and gained enough power to choose his own writers and creates havoc for the network.