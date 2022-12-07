Not Available

The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty is an American reality television program which stars members of the musical Jackson family and airs on A&E Network. Prior to the debut of the series, the show had initially been filmed as a one-off hour-long special about the The Jacksons (minus lead singer Michael), and their intention to release an album and begin a tour in celebration of the band's fortieth year in music. Following Michael's death in June 2009, more footage of the family was shot and it was commissioned as series.