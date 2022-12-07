The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty is an American reality television program which stars members of the musical Jackson family and airs on A&E Network. Prior to the debut of the series, the show had initially been filmed as a one-off hour-long special about the The Jacksons (minus lead singer Michael), and their intention to release an album and begin a tour in celebration of the band's fortieth year in music. Following Michael's death in June 2009, more footage of the family was shot and it was commissioned as series.
View Full Cast >