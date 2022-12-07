Not Available

The Jaquie Brown Diaries is a new (Zealand) comedy series in which real life TV journalist Jaquie Brown plays an insecure, overambitious, status obsessed reporter doing fluff pieces for a hard hitting current affairs show called ‘McHuntly at Seven’. Each week Jaquie attempts to raise her public profile in the media, with the help of her morally bankrupt publicist Kim Sharee. This is hampered by the arrival of a new reporter on the show, the beautiful, funny and multi-talented Serita Singh, whose journalistic style is strikingly similar to Jaquie’s and seems to be stealing her thunder at an alarming rate. The series takes a satirical look at the life of a c-grade celebrity and brings the society supplements of the newspapers to frightening fruition as Jaquie encounters, romances and bitch-slaps many of New Zealand’s most well known celebrities.