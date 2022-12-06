Not Available

The Jeffersons

  • Comedy

Studio

The NRW Company

A sitcom about a black couple "movin' on up" from a modest Queens neighborhood to deluxe apartment in Manhattan's ritzy East Side. The show was spun-off from "All in the Family" in 1975 and for the next 11 seasons, The Jeffersons lived among a kaleidoscope of characters, including their sassy maid Florence, a bizarre British neighbor named Bentley, and the Willises -- TV's first married couple in which one character was black and one was white. Like All in the Family, The Jeffersons had a bigoted, opinionated loud-mouth at its center: George Jefferson, who was constantly putting his foot in his mouth. The show tackled many serious issues, although comedy was the key element of its success.

Cast

Paul BenedictHarry Bentley
Franklin Cover
Roxie Roker
Sherman HemsleyGeorge Jefferson
Isabel SanfordLouise Jefferson
Damon Evans

