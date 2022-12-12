Not Available

The Jeremiah Tube Gamer Show is a comedy sitcom. Jeremiah Tube Gamer invented a cartoon printer which makes cartoons come to life as Jeremiah and Luke both are having fun and hanging out with each other. But the Jeremiah accidentally printed a picture of a green cartoon Kangaroo named Bongo ("From My Big Big Friend") and Jeremiah finds out that his cartoon printer works but Bongo has escape from the cartoon world. Now Jeremiah, and Luke has to find a way to help Bongo and make sure that he is not too annoying with Jeremiah or Luke