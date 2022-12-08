Not Available

"The Jeselnik Offensive" brings Anthony Jeselnik and his signature dark and twisted point of view to Comedy Central in a new weekly, topical series. Jeselnik, known for his blistering appearances on the Roasts of Charlie Sheen and Donald Trump, will unleash his razor-sharp take on each week's must-see "train wreck" news ripped from the headlines of Gawker, Reddit and the places we all troll for the darker, more shocking and lurid stories. Two panelists will join Jeselnik to further bash pop culture and gleefully rip the veil of sanctity from off-limit topics.