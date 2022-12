Not Available

Joshua Barbeau, a 33-year-old man who had lost his fiancée, Jessica, to a rare liver disease eight years earlier. The death of the woman he loved was too much to bear. Not able to move on, Joshua comes across an incredibly advanced yet mysterious AI-designed website that offers him him to speak with her one last time to help him heal. He is able to reconnect with Jessica through the unique program and have actual text conversations with the AI version of his dead fiancée.