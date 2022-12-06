Not Available

The Jetsons

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Screen Gems

The Jetsons is an animated sitcom that was produced by Hanna-Barbera. It was Hanna-Barbera’s Space Age counterpart to The Flintstones, a half-hour family sitcom projecting contemporary American culture and lifestyle into another time period. The Jetsons live in a futuristic utopia in the year 2062 of elaborate robotic contraptions, aliens, holograms, and whimsical inventions.

Cast

Jean Vander PylRosie the Robot (voice)
Janet WaldoJudy Jetson (voice)
George O'HanlonGeorge Jetson (voice)
Penny SingletonJane Jetson (voice)
Daws ButlerElroy Jetson (voice)
Don MessickAstro (voice)

