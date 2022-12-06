The Jetsons is an animated sitcom that was produced by Hanna-Barbera. It was Hanna-Barbera’s Space Age counterpart to The Flintstones, a half-hour family sitcom projecting contemporary American culture and lifestyle into another time period. The Jetsons live in a futuristic utopia in the year 2062 of elaborate robotic contraptions, aliens, holograms, and whimsical inventions.
|Jean Vander Pyl
|Rosie the Robot (voice)
|Janet Waldo
|Judy Jetson (voice)
|George O'Hanlon
|George Jetson (voice)
|Penny Singleton
|Jane Jetson (voice)
|Daws Butler
|Elroy Jetson (voice)
|Don Messick
|Astro (voice)
