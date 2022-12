Not Available

The Jim Gaffigan Show follows the life of stand-up comedian & father of five, Jim Gaffigan. The single-camera sitcom is a fictionalized version of the comedian's real life, and chronicles "One man's struggle in New York City to find a balance between fatherhood, stand-up comedy, and an insatiable appetite." In the meta-style series, Jim and Jeannie Gaffigan live with their five children in a two-bedroom apartment in New York City.