The Job (2013)

Not Available

Each week talented candidates are chosen for a chance to win their dream job at a prestigious American company. The hopefuls go through several rounds of intense interviews, including challenges where they must prove their knowledge of the company and spending a day on the job executing deadline-oriented tasks. While the candidates are working to prove themselves, rival companies also watch, waiting for the opportunity to make a competing offer to any of the contenders and leaving the applicant to choose whether to take that position or stay in the running in hope of winning the once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity. Lisa Ling hosts.