Not Available

Welcome to The Joe Namath Show guide at TV Tome.Less than nine months after Super Bowl III, Joe Namath showed his celebrity status with this off-beat talk show which ran only one season. He and Dick Schaap (who collaborated on a book during the summer of 1969) invited only people whom they knew, mostly to have a relaxed conversation.All season long, Joe and Dick reflected on the developing AFL season, in which the Jets would defend their championship bravely, then lose in the playoffs to the Chiefs. Mostly, though, Joe and Dick wanted to bring the best out of their guests.