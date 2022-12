Not Available

The Joe Schmo Show is a reality TV show parody. The show's concept is reminiscent of the movie The Truman Show. One man, Matt Kennedy Gould, thinks he is one of nine contestants on a reality TV show called Lap of Luxury. Unbeknownst to Gould, everyone else on the show, including the host, is actually an actor, and the show itself is in fact an elaborate hoax designed to elicit comedic reactions from Gould.