"Stylish," "Classy," "Imaginative" and "Inventive" are just some of the adjectives critics used to describe this lavish musical variety show when it made its auspicious television debut. British impresario Sir Lew Grade had tried for three years to woo box-office superstar Julie Andrews and get her to commit to a weekly television series. When she finally agreed in 1972, "THE JULIE ANDREWS HOUR" premiered to great critical acclaim and a passionate and very loyal audience. Every week, with the help of popular guest stars, brilliantly staged production numbers and a top rate production team; Julie hosted a delightful and often very diversified variety hour. Early on, ABC execs were mystified about the shows low ratings. Certainly the 10 PM time slot was a bit too late for many of Julie's family based fans. In January the show was moved to an early Saturday night timeslot, but the move was simply too late. Without the fall season blitz of publicity and the luxury of time, the sh