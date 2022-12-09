Not Available

The Junior Team

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Art Pictures Vision

Takes place in the town of Podolsk when The Bears hockey club hires a new coach, Sergei Makeyev, a former National Hockey League player, who sets out to get the club to the Junior Hockey League and make The Bears a successful team. It will be not easy, because the players do not feel as a whole, and work as individuals. In addition, they have other things to do: family, love life, and studies. There are also those who are trying as quickly as possible to get rid of the new coach...

Cast

Denis NikiforovSergei Petrovich Makeev
Ekaterina KlimovaСпортивный директор клуба "Медведи"
Igor OgurtsovСемен Бакин
Иван МулинАнтон Антипов
Sergey GabrielyanВасилий Геннадьевич Фролов

