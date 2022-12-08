The Justice of Life

Not Available

After the death of his fiancee (Pauline Yeung), triad legend Ming Tin (Alex Man) washes his hands of the underworld, retreating to a quiet life running a small mahjong parlor. He originally disavowed himself of romance as well, but two very different women (Tanny Tien and Teresa Mo) wander into his life. Ming Tin lives with his mother (Lee Heung Kam), uncle (Ng Man Tat), and cousin Yam Miu (Stephen Chow). Ming Tin and Yam Miu are as close as brothers, but Yam Miu's father has a grudge against Ming Tin, leading to many barbs and bickers in this odd family. When Yam Miu and his father unwittingly stumble onto the wrong sides of the track, it's up to Ming Tin to pull them back with his old connections.