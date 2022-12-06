Not Available

The Karen Dunbar Show is a television comedy sketch show that airs on BBC One Scotland, starring the popular Scottish comedian Karen Dunbar. She has also appeared on Chewin' the Fat with Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill. It is one of the many popular Scottish comedies produced by BBC Scotland. There were many different, recurring, characters such as Shoeless Josie a blonde drunkard, often carrying a bag of chips. Alonost Angelic a Pub 'n' Club duo from Ayrshire consisting of Angela Silvery and her tolerant husband Ricky. A woman to ran a chipshop topless and Janice and her mother, Janice's mother always finding away to foil her daughters attempts at having a life.