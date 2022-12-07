Not Available

Fill the void in your life by joining celebrity chef, Kate McLennan, and her food intolerant friend, Kate McCartney, as they cook their way into the Food Culture Revolution with a series of edible recipes*! Watch as The Kates create food intolerant-friendly meals and explore modern culinary trends like quitting sugar, food porn, food trucks and drinking shit out of jars! They road test everybody’s favourite culinary moneysuck, the Thermomix, and sample a range of libations, like wine, whiskey and kombucha, the hot new drink that combines parasitical fungi with intestinal spasming! The Katering Show! Change your life through the power of good food and even better Friendship**. * The Katering Show accepts no responsibility for side effects incurred from consuming these dishes. ** Friendship is a trademark of The Katering Show Horse Dancing Spectacular and Motorboat Hire Pty Ltd.