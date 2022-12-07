Not Available

The Kenny Everett Video Show, lays down the blueprints for the zany comics later and more influential Television show, but in its own right is as funny, innovative and as welcome as anything Cuddly Ken had ever created on the airwaves or the tube. Although Everett had flirted with the medium before, most notably on TV Sketch Series like The Kenny Everett Explosion, Making Whoopee and Ev, it was only by 1978, that the technological advances of Television had found its way up to his unique level. This may sound a little too strong, but in all honesty, Everett was to Radio what the Beatles were to British music. Suddenly in 1978 it was easy for Everett to transfer the wonderous miracles he was capable of making from sound to vision. And armed with top comedy writers Barry Cryer and Ray Cameron he was able to express himself as a Grade A Comedian with a series of hilarious sketches acting as fillers to the Music acts wich ranged from the likes of Freddie Mercury, Rod Stewart, Kate Bush and Elvis Costello to David Essex and Bill Wyman. The almost campy dance act Hot Gossip provided an erotically charged yet eye candy backdrop, because as this was early days in Ev's comedy cavalcade, the shows format was really just that of a DJ's music half hour with funny links in between acts. The impact of the series was so strong from the public, and the viewing figures so great that Everett was blasted in to Superstardom, and the outcome of wich was the later and better Television Series. The Video Show is packed with wonderfully innovative visuals wich may look crude or cheap by todays standards were truly groundbreaking in the late 1970's early 1980's. All the laughter comes from the crews behind the cameras as studio audiences were not being used for an Everett show as yet. The best and funniest characters were the giant handed gospel minister Brother Lee Love, the greaser biker Sid Snot, who Freddie Mercury jump on in one sketch and the animated space looney Captain Kremmen, who was a cartoon character voiced by Everett who also voiced the Captains Busty sidekick Carla. The Kremmen adventures added to the pop culture look of the show and were animated by Cosgrove Hall Animation production who later released the Animated Captain Kremmen The Movie wich starred Everett.