Welcome to the The Kids from Room 402 Guide at TV Tome! THE STORY They are The Kids from Room 402, they rule this elementry school. The challenge never ends for Miss Graves in this rollicking series about the horrors and highlights of school life. It's a warm and witty take on life in the classroom with a bunch of over-anxious kids that challenge teacher Miss Gracie Graves to the limit. These kids are Jessie your average school boy, Nancy the girl with the power of help, Penny the kind and rich, Vinnie the school bully, Freddie the nerd, Polly the abnoxious and annoying teacher's pet and Arthur the boy who only cares about himself and making money. When you have all these kids as students you better get worried because they will not stop for any reason nesessary. Watch The Kids from Room 402 on TeleToon TV in the United Kingdom! This show used to air in the United States of America in 1999 where it all started on Fox Family until they ran out of episodes to show. The sh