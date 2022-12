Not Available

After six years off the air, The Kilborn File debuted in June, 2010 on select Fox stations. The show aired for a six-week test run at the 7pm timeslot in most markets. Christine Lakin was his sidekick (or as Kilborn introduces her, his 'Huckleberry Friend'). The show also brought back many of the hallmark segments from his time on The Daily Show and The Late Late Show, such as "5 Questions" and "Yambo" (renamed "Kilbo", and later to "Kilbyashi")