THE KILLING SEASON is Sarah Ferguson's gripping three-part examination of the forces that shaped Labor during the Kevin Rudd / Julia Gillard leadership years. It is a documentary series like no other. Visually striking, scripted like the best political dramas, The Killing Season is an enthralling account of one of the most turbulent periods of Australian political history. Packed with political intrigue, strong feelings and frank disclosures, this is a must-watch series for the nation. For the first time, Kevin Rudd gives his own, full account of the period and relives in vivid detail the events of losing the Prime Ministership – a retelling he found painful. Julia Gillard is forthright with her recollections and analysis and doesn't spare her colleagues. A comprehensive cast of the main players – including many of those still in parliament – speak frankly, providing a dramatic portrait of a party at war with itself.