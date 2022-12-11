The King of Blaze

Not Available

Thousands of years ago, there was a beautiful planet amongst the stars where the deities lived. Among them, there were six powerful gods that include the God of Fire, God of Wind and the God of Mountain maintained the peace in the realms. During a dangerous battle with dark forces, the deities suffer a huge blow. Wind is nowhere to be found after rescuing Fire. In order to find an alternate energy source to save their home, Fire travels to the glorious age of Tang Dynasty where he meets a person who looks exactly like his long-lost love, the God of Wind and ignites a complicated romance between the two.