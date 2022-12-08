Not Available

The King of Legend is the Mainland China take of the classic novel "The Count of Monte Cristo" by Alexandre Dumas. Lin Tianlong, is a sailor who leads a fairly fortunate life, that until his wedding day when he is taken away and accused of treason. Locked away in the cavernous dungeons of Prison Number 7, the whole world believes him dead except for one. Yet, he is indeed fortuitous--his desolate days are brightened by meeting a fellow inmate, one of the Emperor’s former teachers, currently in his 16th year at Prison Number 7... Eighteen years later, Tianlong manages to escape. With the vast knowledge acquired and refined during his imprisonment, Tianlong sets out to seek revenge and mete his own brand of justice on the three men responsible for robbing him of his life...