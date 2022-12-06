Not Available

Three's definitely a crowd for parcel post deliveryman Doug Heffernan (Kevin James), whose newly widowed father-in-law, Arthur (Jerry Stiller), has moved in with him and his wife, Carrie (Leah Remini). Doug's no longer the king of his domain -- the renovated basement that houses his beloved supersized TV set -- let alone the king of Queens, where he lives. Can they all just get along?