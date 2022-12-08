The King of Yesterday and Tomorrow

Not Available

Yung Jing Emperor is getting close to give up his place for a new emperor. One day, Liu Sei Leurng decided to kill the emperor. She despises the emperor for overthrowing her dynasty and wants revenge. She dresses up as a passerby and purposely dropped her scarf. As the emperor was helping her pick it up, she shot out her hidden knife and wanted to kill him. Luckily his bodyguard saw this coming and blocked her attack. They ran to a boat and the fight continues. Then, a hurricane begins to brew in the ocean. The emperor and Sei Leurng were sucked up by the hurricane. When they wake up they realize that everything has changed. They have not forgotten about the past though and continue to bicker and fight. Apparently, the emperor is now named Lei Dai Ha and has a family. They come pick him up in the hospital and bring him back to Hong Kong. Will the two be able to be friends or will they fight 'til the end of time?