In six episodes this documentary series from UKTV History covers the 41 kings and queens of England from 1066 to the present -- almost 1000 years of monarchs. It shows how the history of the UK was reflected by the history of their monarchs. This UKTV History program covers the more intimate natures of the persons behind the monarchy. It shows how those privileged few have shaped the UK and made the UK what it is today.