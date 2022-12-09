Not Available

The King's Face

  • Drama
  • History

Since Kwanghae was born from a concubine and only appointed as Crown Prince in a desperate measure, many dissatisfied officials from Northerner faction often plotted for his assassination and dethronement for 16 years. He also often quarreled with his father, King Seonjo, especially regarding Kim Ga Hee. Both son and father will fight against each other in favor of her. However, he eventually managed to overcome the obstacles by the help of Physiognomist, Kim Do Chi and become the next king. Meanwhile, Gwiin Kim is King Seonjo’s royal concubine.

Cast

Seo In GukPrince Gwanghae
Jo Yoon-heeKim Ga-hee
Lee Sung-jaeKing Seonjo
Shin Sung-rokKim Do-chi
Ahn Suk-hwanYi San-hae
Im Ji-eunQueen Uiin

