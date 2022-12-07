Not Available

Join us as Sweden's party happiest bunch occupies holiday paradise Tylösand during a summer that no one will forget. In Tylösand on the west coast attracts the hottest beach, the wildest parties and the nicest people. Viewers get up close to be there when eight young Swedes can help themselves greatly by the temptations that the resort has to offer. We promise a crazy television adventure in a fast pace with joy, love intense, wild parties, scandals and testosterone fueled brawl. And it is never far from a replacement nail or a flex of breast muscle. No, you have never seen anything like this before. "The kings of Tylösand" can be described as one big RAPTURE and takes place in and around Sweden's hottest summer beach. Eight young boys and girls together in an intense search for kicks, parties, dancing, knitted and life's best summer without any inhibitions. The only must for participants is that they work in a surf shop as best they can during the high season months of July.