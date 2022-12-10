The Kitazawas: We Mind Our Own Business

Not Available

Taizo Kitazawa works as a middle school principal. He has three children. His first child, Hirofumi, is 38 years old and works as a heart surgeon. His second child, Chiaki, is 27 years old and works as a lawyer. The youngest child, Shusaku, is 25 years old and works as a police officer. He is ambitious and has a strong sense of justice. In order to keep happiness in the Kitazawa family, the family uses any means they can. Shusaku comes into conflict between love for his family and professional ethics.