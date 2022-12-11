The Kitchen Scholar

Not Available

Cha-aim wants to win the prize to New York so she decided to do a script on being a maid, in order to get it right she must take a job as a maid to get the prize. She works as a maid at a rich people's house and takes notes while writing her script, but as she works as a maid she secretly falls in love with the owner's nephew. The owner's nephew Tam(Mark) wants to know what she is up to and tries to find out the truth. She tries every way to dodge him. When both go through incidents and meet each other every time they secretly fall in love with each other.