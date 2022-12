Not Available

For nearly 20 years, Eugene Gurkin (Eugene Gurkin) has dreamed of opening a bar, but the income he receives from janitorial job is hardly enough to fund an expensive bottle of booze. After a co-worker's death and an episode of television, Eugene had an epiphany. Following the idea he has, Eugene recruits a group who will work together to pull of a heist in order to fund their dreams. Their target: Mick Jagger's posh Central Park apartment.