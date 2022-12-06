Not Available

Welcome to The Krofft Supershow guide at TV Tome. Kaptain Kool and the Kongs (Superchick, Nashville, Turkey, and for the first season, Flatbush) were a colorful rock band who acted as hosts of this late-1970s weekly show. Besides introducing the various shows, Kaptain Kool and the Kongs would performs songs and participate in various skits. The first season featured episodes of Electra Woman and Dyna Girl, Dr. Shrinker, and Wonderbug. Initially, the show ran in a 90-minute timeslot with the final half-hour filled out with shortened The Lost Saucer reruns. Starting December 4, the show was cut back to an hour for the remainder of the run and The Lost Saucer reruns were dropped. During the second season, only Wonderbug stayed (with six new episodes and the remainer repeats from the previous season) while Magic Mongo and Bigfoot and Wildboy were added. After the second season, when the group turned down their own 13-week prime time variety series (Lembeck and Clinger didn't w