The Krypton Factor (2009)

Ben Shephard hosts the return of one of TV's most famous quiz shows: The Krypton Factor. Ben, who co-anchors GMTV Today, will put a new generation of contestants through the mental and physical tests on Britain’s toughest game show. The show was originally presented by television journalist Gordon Burns during an 18-year run on ITV between 1977-95. Contestants were tested on their memory, logic and general knowledge before facing the infamous army assault course with its dramatic rope swing finish. Ben will bring The Krypton Factor back to prime time audiences in January, nearly 14 years after it last appeared in the schedules. The assault course is back for the new series but will be more gruelling than ever before. Meanwhile, all the challenges have been updated using the latest state-of-the-art technology.