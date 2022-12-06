The Kumars at No 42

Not Available

This is a sitcom/talk show. The Kumars are an asian family who have their own talk show! Sanjeev Kumar, the host, talks to the guests while his family asks questions! Sanjeev who is a very big attention-seeker and keeps thinking he's such a handsome professional talk show host is a loser, really. His father, Ashwin, is the show's producer and is always interested in business and money. In interviews, he would say these pointless stories to the celebrities with no punchline. Sanjeev's mother, Madhuri, loves having guests around and always offers food. She usually asks questions about the guest's family or love life. But the real star of the show is Sushila, Sanjeev's gran who likes to ask cheeky questions and flirts with the handsome male guests. The Kumars had a No 1 single! With Gareth Gates that is. It was a cover of "Spirit in the sky". It was for Comic relief and was at number 1 for 3 weeks. Gareth did the si