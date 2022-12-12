The Kwoks And What

Not Available

Seasoned Chinese frog closure instructor Kwok-Law Mei-lan has raised her children and grandchildren by herself. She discovers everybody’s issues before her 70th birthday. Her eldest son Kwok Tak-kan’s business has failed, and he is also divorcing his wife Tian Yu-fei. Her second daughter Kwok Tak-bo and her son Kwok King-hin are drifting apart, and her relationship with her boyfriend has also ended. Her youngest son Kwok Tak-ming loses his job as Tak-kan has got him into trouble. While Mei-lan wants to help her children solve their problems, she also plans to team up with her favorite disciple Chong Zi-chang to pass down the craft. Meanwhile, Tak-kan and his siblings keep contradicting each other. And gangster Kwok Chung-shek abruptly shows up and claims he has 50% ownership of the Kwoks’ property. Can Mei-lan’s strict adherence to the Kwoks motto “Keep walking and there’s a way out” unite family members in the confrontation against the enemy?