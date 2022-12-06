Not Available

'The L Word' is billed as the intimate story about the lives and loves of a group of lesbian friends living in Los Angeles. Mostly centering on Jenny (Mia Kirshner), a recent graduate of the University of Chicago, who moves to L.A. to live with her boyfriend Tim (Scott Bairstow) and begin a professional writing career. Jenny's life is turned upside down when she attends a party hosted by Tim's neighbors, Bette (Jennifer Beals) and Tina (Laurel Hollomon), a lesbian couple who are looking to take the step into parenthood after seven years of dating. A brief encounter at the party suddenly has Jenny thrust into the local lesbian community and a whole new world she never understood until she questions her own sexual orientation.