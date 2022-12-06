Not Available

The L Word

  • Drama

Studio

Coast Mountain Films Studios

'The L Word' is billed as the intimate story about the lives and loves of a group of lesbian friends living in Los Angeles. Mostly centering on Jenny (Mia Kirshner), a recent graduate of the University of Chicago, who moves to L.A. to live with her boyfriend Tim (Scott Bairstow) and begin a professional writing career. Jenny's life is turned upside down when she attends a party hosted by Tim's neighbors, Bette (Jennifer Beals) and Tina (Laurel Hollomon), a lesbian couple who are looking to take the step into parenthood after seven years of dating. A brief encounter at the party suddenly has Jenny thrust into the local lesbian community and a whole new world she never understood until she questions her own sexual orientation.

Cast

Pam GrierKit Porter
Leisha HaileyAlice Pieszecki
Marlee MatlinJodi Lerner
Katherine MoennigShane McCutcheon
Rachel ShelleyHelena Peabody
Jennifer BealsBette Porter

