In a small island town, the bodies of young nameless men are turning up dead with grisly wounds to their necks. As Season One of The Lair begins, a young journalist named Thom is investigating the mysterious John Doe Murders. Clues lead Thom to a private gentlemen’s club called The Lair, where the darkest desires are fulfilled. As Thom gets closer to solving the mystery, he finds himself ensnared in a blood thirsty coven of vampires. As the story unravels, a lost love fulfills its destiny and old alliances are betrayed. This supernatural soap is as dark as it is erotic and will leave fans wanting to return to The Lair again and again.